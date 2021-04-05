Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 556,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,084 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.14% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $67,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $128,351,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $21,322,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,697,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 649.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 108,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after buying an additional 94,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,467,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,602,000 after buying an additional 87,838 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $130.46 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.06 and a fifty-two week high of $131.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

