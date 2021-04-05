Morgan Stanley Purchases 152,948 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of M&T Bank worth $61,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,405,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,610 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,706,000 after acquiring an additional 930,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,681,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,061,000 after acquiring an additional 44,029 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,492,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,031,000 after acquiring an additional 43,301 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,081 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.83.

M&T Bank stock opened at $153.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.40. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.23. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

