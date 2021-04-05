Morgan Stanley Purchases 153,804 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 557,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,804 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Dollar Tree worth $60,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DLTR opened at $115.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.43 and a fifty-two week high of $117.26.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.11.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

