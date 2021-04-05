Morgan Stanley Purchases 26,960 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,589,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 19.87% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $64,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

NYSEARCA:ULST opened at $40.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.46. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $38.63 and a 1-year high of $40.69.

