Morgan Stanley Raises Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,722,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037,695 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Amcor worth $67,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.1175 dividend. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.57.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

