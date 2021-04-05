Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 121.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295,559 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $58,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on J. Robert W. Baird lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $129.95 on Monday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.17 and a 1-year high of $131.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.