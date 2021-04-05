Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,610 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of Bilibili worth $60,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Bilibili by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Bilibili by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. 39.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BILI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. New Street Research began coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nomura upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.05.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $111.98 on Monday. Bilibili Inc. has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $157.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.46 and a 200 day moving average of $86.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.46). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

