Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 511,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 395,719 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.92% of The Middleby worth $65,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in The Middleby by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Middleby by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Middleby in the 4th quarter worth about $642,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The Middleby by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Middleby in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000.

MIDD stock opened at $165.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $172.95.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $729.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.90 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The Middleby in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Middleby from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.22.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

