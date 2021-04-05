Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,521,987 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 869,028 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Total worth $63,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Total during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,873,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Total during the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Total by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 111,052 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,391,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Total by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 295,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,379,000 after buying an additional 31,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TOT opened at $46.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Total Se has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $50.41.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $37.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

