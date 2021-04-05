Morgan Stanley Sells 311,988 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 445,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,988 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.47% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $66,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000.

Shares of IYG opened at $173.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.45. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.35 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

