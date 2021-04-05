Morgan Stanley Sells 51,479 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 51,479 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.21% of Science Applications International worth $66,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Science Applications International by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $82.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.01 and a 200-day moving average of $89.82. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $68.76 and a 52 week high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.15%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.63.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

