Morgan Stanley Sells 88,051 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,628,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88,051 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.63% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $67,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $10,725,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 617.5% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $45.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average of $40.69. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $45.30.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

