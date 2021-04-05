Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,358,553 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,077,774 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of TELUS worth $66,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TU. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in TELUS by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TELUS during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in TELUS during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in TELUS during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in TELUS during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $20.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.62. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $21.85.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.27%.

TU has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TELUS from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.