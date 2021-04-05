Morpheus Labs Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $73.96 million and approximately $6.58 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded up 27.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00054051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019652 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.17 or 0.00670457 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00073698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00029361 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs (MITX) is a token. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 723,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 423,062,426 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars.

