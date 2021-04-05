Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.69.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. William Blair started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,079,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 169,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,061,000 after purchasing an additional 531,754 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $188.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.61. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $124.36 and a 52 week high of $190.62.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.