Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 140,165 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Motorola Solutions worth $60,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 565.7% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $188.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.61. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.36 and a 1 year high of $190.62.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.17%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.69.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.