mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Trading Up 4.7%

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) was up 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 220,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 781,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.12.

Get mPhase Technologies alerts:

mPhase Technologies (OTCMKTS:XDSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. mPhase Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1,341.45% and a negative net margin of 59.98%. The company had revenue of $7.64 million during the quarter.

mPhase Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions for telecommunications, learning, travel, and nanotechnology applications. It operates through five segments: Online Training, Consumer Engagement, Travel Planning, Data Analysis, and Battery Technology.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for mPhase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mPhase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.