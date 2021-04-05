Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,383 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.99% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $27,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 262,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of COOP opened at $34.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.