MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.17.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Macquarie raised shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of MSGN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.57. 6,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,468. The company has a market cap of $882.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.30. MSG Networks has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average is $13.53.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.41 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MSG Networks will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,080,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of MSG Networks by 2,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 146,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 139,718 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of MSG Networks by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 9,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of MSG Networks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,133,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,371,000 after acquiring an additional 162,049 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

