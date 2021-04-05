mStable USD (MUSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $40.94 Million

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $40.94 million and approximately $250,822.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001671 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, mStable USD has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,789.87 or 0.99464863 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00035896 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009912 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00094221 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001328 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,464,614 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.