mStable USD (MUSD) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $100,697.00

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.30 million and approximately $100,697.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,899.95 or 0.99105132 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00036071 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010290 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.92 or 0.00095723 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001182 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,372,334 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars.

