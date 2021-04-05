MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.16

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.16 and last traded at $5.85, with a volume of 23802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

Separately, New Street Research cut MTN Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33.

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications industry. The company offers mobile voice, international calling, roaming, closed user group, enterprise bundle, corporate APN, reverse bill URL, and enterprise mobility services. It also provides domestic and international MPLS, dedicated internet, business broadband, fiber to the business, carrier Ethernet, MS express route, AWS direct connect, managed LAN, and SD WAN services.

