MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Trading Down 1%

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. Approximately 325 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.34.

About MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY)

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland of China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates in Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland of China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland Of China Property Development; and Other Businesses.

