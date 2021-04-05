Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Acquires New Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 58,595 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $66,111,000. Shopify accounts for about 9.2% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,758,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 7,939.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,622,000 after buying an additional 10,718 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,492,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,310.55.

Shopify stock traded down $7.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,147.80. 17,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,802. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,223.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,114.50. The firm has a market cap of $139.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 740.78, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $369.30 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

