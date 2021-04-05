Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Buys Shares of 757,944 Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 757,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,228,000. Royal Bank of Canada makes up about 8.7% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned about 0.05% of Royal Bank of Canada at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.86.

Shares of NYSE:RY traded up $0.87 on Monday, hitting $93.35. 34,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,160. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $94.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.29. The company has a market cap of $132.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.8576 dividend. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

