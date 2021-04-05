Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Invests $2.97 Million in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 120,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,972,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGC. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 10.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of Canopy Growth stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.09. The company had a trading volume of 79,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,745,446. Canopy Growth Co. has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $56.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.44.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Canopy Growth’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

CGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on Canopy Growth from $32.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Canopy Growth from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.51.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.