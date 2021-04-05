Mufg Securities Canada LTD. Makes New $12.73 Million Investment in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 101,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,727,000. Franco-Nevada accounts for approximately 1.8% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned approximately 0.05% of Franco-Nevada as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

FNV stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.22. 32,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,006. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.86. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $103.21 and a one year high of $166.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.93.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

