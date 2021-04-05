Multiplier Price Tops $29.03 on Major Exchanges (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $29.40 million and approximately $231,582.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier token can currently be bought for $29.03 or 0.00048764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Multiplier alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00075677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.41 or 0.00306361 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.31 or 0.00094566 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.35 or 0.00747965 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00029568 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 100.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Multiplier Token Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 tokens. The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance

Buying and Selling Multiplier

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Multiplier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Multiplier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.