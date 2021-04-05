Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.73

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.73 and last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 45399 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Friday, January 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.12.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 4.05%.

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

