Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,537 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Murphy USA worth $27,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MUSA opened at $145.45 on Monday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.31 and a 12 month high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.24.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 15, 2020, it operated 1,500 gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

