MX Token Hits One Day Trading Volume of $122.51 Million (MX)

MX Token (CURRENCY:MX) traded 28.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One MX Token token can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00001460 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MX Token has traded up 51.3% against the US dollar. MX Token has a market cap of $97.61 million and approximately $122.51 million worth of MX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MX Token Profile

MX Token is a token. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. MX Token’s total supply is 594,100,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,414,526 tokens. The official website for MX Token is www.mxc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc. “

MX Token Token Trading

