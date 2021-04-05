MXC (MXC) Trading 46% Higher This Week

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. MXC has a total market cap of $116.92 million and approximately $29.29 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MXC coin can currently be bought for $0.0451 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MXC has traded 46% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00066489 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MXC Coin Profile

MXC is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins and its circulating supply is 2,592,238,083 coins. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin . MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

