My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Shares Up 5.2%

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) shot up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.21. 612,318 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 790,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised My Size from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in My Size stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) by 171.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,228 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.88% of My Size worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

My Size Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSizeID, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape standard development kit that provides users with the ability to instantly measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

