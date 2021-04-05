MyNeighborAlice Price Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. MyNeighborAlice has a market cap of $252.93 million and $23.85 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be purchased for $14.54 or 0.00024408 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00074946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.91 or 0.00310481 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00094255 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $449.70 or 0.00755100 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00029254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 95.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003823 BTC.

About MyNeighborAlice

MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,400,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

