Mysterium Price Hits $0.42 on Major Exchanges (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. One Mysterium coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000702 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $8.40 million and approximately $18,780.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mysterium has traded up 13.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00052938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00019705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.29 or 0.00677026 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00071433 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00028421 BTC.

About Mysterium

Mysterium is a coin. Its launch date was June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Mysterium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mysterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

