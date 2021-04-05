Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)’s share price was down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $91.17 and last traded at $91.38. Approximately 2,394 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 240,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.79.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $35.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.18 and its 200 day moving average is $63.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 3.77.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($23.56) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $446.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.15 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. Analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -79.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Nabors Industries by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 166,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,281 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Nabors Industries by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 70,719 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nabors Industries by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 13,846 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

