Naka Bodhi Token Price Up 28.3% This Week (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and $69,353.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Naka Bodhi Token token can now be purchased for $0.0329 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 28.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00074613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.51 or 0.00294606 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005628 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.72 or 0.00099708 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.80 or 0.00782418 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00028905 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 90.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003746 BTC.

About Naka Bodhi Token

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

