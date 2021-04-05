Name Changing Token Price Down 18.2% Over Last Week (NCT)

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Name Changing Token has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. Name Changing Token has a total market cap of $4.60 million and approximately $265,095.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00054373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00019713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.99 or 0.00670781 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00073537 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00028938 BTC.

Name Changing Token Coin Profile

Name Changing Token (NCT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,256,022 coins and its circulating supply is 39,226,402 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers.”

Name Changing Token Coin Trading

