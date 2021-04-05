Nano Reaches Market Cap of $742.48 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Nano has a total market capitalization of $742.48 million and $50.95 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.57 or 0.00009350 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,593.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,125.73 or 0.03567075 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.10 or 0.00362622 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $624.95 or 0.01048691 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $268.97 or 0.00451340 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.09 or 0.00412949 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.09 or 0.00324011 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00025731 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

