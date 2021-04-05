Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 156,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,940,607 shares.The stock last traded at $57.83 and had previously closed at $41.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.95.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNOX. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Nano-X Imaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,922,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,131,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth $8,765,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth $8,342,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 396.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after buying an additional 171,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital microelectromechanical system semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.