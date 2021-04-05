Nano-X Imaging Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 52,685 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 460% compared to the average volume of 9,408 call options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NNOX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,922,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,131,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 396.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 171,252 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,765,000. Finally, Longitude Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

NNOX traded up $9.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.82. 420,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,607. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.51 and its 200 day moving average is $45.95. Nano-X Imaging has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $94.81.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital microelectromechanical system semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

