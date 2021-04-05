NaPoleonX Market Cap Hits $9.74 Million (NPX)

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One NaPoleonX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NaPoleonX has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. NaPoleonX has a total market cap of $9.74 million and approximately $12,349.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00053756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00019803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $400.49 or 0.00675072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00070619 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00028349 BTC.

NaPoleonX Profile

NaPoleonX (NPX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . NaPoleonX’s official message board is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . The official website for NaPoleonX is napoleonx.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

NaPoleonX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NaPoleonX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NaPoleonX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

