Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Reaches $0.0138 on Exchanges

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 24.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 63% higher against the US dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $331,717.12 and $6,890.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 59.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 24,053,734 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

