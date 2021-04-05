Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,248 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after purchasing an additional 45,412 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,851,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 431,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,266,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $886,259.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ opened at $150.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.32 and a 200-day moving average of $133.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.33 and a 12-month high of $151.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. UBS Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.03.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

