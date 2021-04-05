Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.13

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.13 and last traded at $50.87, with a volume of 137809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.22.

The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.61.

Naspers Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPSNY)

Naspers Limited operates in consumer internet industry worldwide. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

