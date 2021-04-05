Nathan Zommer Sells 2,500 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.94, for a total value of $664,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 264,310 shares in the company, valued at $70,290,601.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nathan Zommer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.62, for a total value of $674,050.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Nathan Zommer sold 7,000 shares of Littelfuse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $1,887,130.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.71, for a total value of $626,775.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $5.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $273.15. 186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,094. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.20 and a fifty-two week high of $287.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 70.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.06.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFUS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,430,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

