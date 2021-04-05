Nathaniel A. Davis Sells 24,880 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Stock

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 24,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $796,160.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,092,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of LRN stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $32.39. 970,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.41. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $52.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.73 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LRN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Stride in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Stride in the 4th quarter worth $545,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Stride in the 4th quarter worth $27,599,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stride by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 52,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stride in the 4th quarter worth $1,234,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Stride by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 17,780 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.