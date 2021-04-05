National Bankshares Cuts Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target to C$13.00

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$13.75 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FOOD. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.75 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Goodfood Market and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$10.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.91.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

FOOD traded down C$0.10 on Monday, hitting C$8.56. 237,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,354. The firm has a market cap of C$621.76 million and a PE ratio of -330.38. Goodfood Market has a twelve month low of C$3.25 and a twelve month high of C$14.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.25.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.