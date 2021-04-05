National CineMedia’s (NCMI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by B. Riley in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $357.07 million, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.44). National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 1,968,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,221,692.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 599,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,170,718 shares of company stock worth $12,158,993 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 199.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.