National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.63.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NHI. Truist boosted their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Shares of NHI traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.56. 2,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,779. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $78.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a current ratio of 13.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.24.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.102 dividend. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 80.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Shayne & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.